AAP Horse Racing

Perth quinella in $5 million All-Star Mile

By AAP Newswire

Regal Power wins the $5 million All-Star Mile. - AAP

1 of 1

Grant Williams has had his journey from West Australia made complete with a one-two finish in the second running of the All-Star Mile at Caulfield.

A week after the deflating defeat of Regal Power in the Australian Cup at Flemington, Williams, who trains in partnership with his wife Alana, rebounded when the gelding held off stablemate Superstorm to win Saturday's $5 million race.

With stable jockey Willie Pike choosing correctly, Regal Power ($11) defeated Superstorm ($15) by three quarters of a length with New Zealand mare Melody Belle ($4.20) a half-length away third.

Owners of the 15 runners in Saturday's race, along with racegoers, were locked out of Saturday's meeting due to the threat of coronavirus while Alana was back in Perth looking after the stable's runners at Ascot.

Williams said he and Pike hate losing and were dejected after Regal Power finished second to Fifty Stars at Flemington last week.

That was the second successive placing he and Pike had endured in Melbourne after Superstorm was beaten by Alligator Blood in the Australian Guineas at Flemington on February 29.

"We love winning, we hate running second," Williams said.

"That was a race that we set him for, so I'm just rapt for Willie, he's a gun, that's he's won today.

"It kills me when I hear blokes on the radio bagging him as he's a quality human."

Regal Power and Superstorm are raced by Bob and Sandra Peters, Perth's leading owners, and Williams said everyone works as a team.

After a successful Perth summer carnival that included Regal Power winning the Group One Railway Stakes, Williams wanted to showcase the horses' talents in Melbourne.

Williams said he expects Superstorm to develop into Perth's leading racehorse next season after heading to Melbourne as a travelling companion for Regal Power.

"He's a quality animal and will probably be our best horse in 12 months," Williams said.

"He's grown up a lot."

Regal Power is nominated for the Queen Elizabeth Stakes at Randwick next month, but Williams doubts he will be travelling.

"I reckon Bob, knowing his horses, will say bring them home and put them away and then we can bring them back later," Williams said.

One horse Sydney bound is Melody Belle who is on target for The Doncaster Mile during The Championships.

Trainer Jamie Richards described the performance as honest, although she lacked vital galloping room.

"Opie (Bosson) thought he did the right thing getting on the back of Alligator Blood, but he didn't take him into the race as he would have liked," Richards said.

"It was an honest performance and she won't lose any admirers from that."

David Vandyke, trainer of the $2.80 favourite Alligator Blood, a fading 10, was at a loss to explain the performance.

"We know he goes better than that," Vandyke said.

"When Ryan (Maloney) asked him, he found very little.

"He's had a good blow, that shows he has put in, but I can't answer why."

Racing Victoria stewards reported its veterinary team found no abnormalities with Alligator Blood.

Latest articles

Sport

GVBD | Lower division grand finals

Tallygaroopna will be out to seal promotion to the Goulburn Valley Bowls Division’s top tier during today’s division two grand final. After a season the word ‘dominant’ hardly begins to describe, Tally’s talented team will look to ice...

Alex Mitchell
Sport

Payney’s Punt | All-Star Mile day

The richest mile race in the world is back for the second time today and Payney’s Punt has you covered as we go through the nine-race card. Caulfield will host the second running of the $5 million race, with the rail out 6 m around the...

Aydin Payne
Sport

GVBD division one grand final preview | Shepparton Golf

With his entire club securing deep finals runs this season, Orr said the mood around the outfit was jubilant - but they know the job is not done yet despite defeating the Parkers a fortnight ago

Tyler Maher

MOST POPULAR

Horse Racing

Danny O’Brien rider killed in car accident

Trainer Danny O’Brien has spoken of the devastating effect of a motor accident which has claimed the life of one of the stable’s employees.

AAP Newswire
Horse Racing

Mugatoo wins Listed Canberra Cup

The Kris Lees-trained import Mugatoo has notched his third win from as many Australian starts in the Listed Canberra Cup.

AAP Newswire
Horse Racing

Amish Boy takes Magic Millions in Adelaide

The Ciaron Maher and David Eustace-trained Amish Boy has scored a tough win in the Magic Millions Adelaide Classic at Morphettville.

AAP Newswire