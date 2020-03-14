Gollan wins fourth Goldmarket Handicap

Trainer Tony Gollan has won his fourth Listed Goldmarket Handicap with outsider Snitch.

Snitch ($21) got up on the line to beat the unlucky and heavily backed Grey Missile ($2.20) by a nose in a deceptive finish.

Gollan has also won the Goldmarket with Spirit Of Boom, Gundy Son and Raido.

He was in Sydney on Saturday with his sprinter Zoustyle who was unplaced in the McCarten Stakes.

Winning jockey Baylee Nothdurft said Snitch seemed to have turned the corner after winning his previous start at Eagle Farm.

"Tony has a bit of opinion of him and I think he will find similar black-type races for him," Nothdurft said.

"I have been sick all week but that is a double for the day which makes me feel better."

Nothdurft has now ridden 50-1/2 winners for the season to be 10 in front of Robbie Fradd in the senior jockeys' premiership.

Snitch took his prize money to about $350,000 which means he should get into some of the better winter carnival races.