Guizot wins Anniversary Vase at Caulfield

By AAP Newswire

Guizot wins at Caulfield.

He did not make it into the $5 million All-Star Mile but the Aaron Purcell-trained Guizot has managed to land a stakes race victory on the same program at Caulfield.

Guizot had been nominated for Saturday's All-Star Mile, won by West Australian Regal Power, but did not get the votes to secure a spot in the race via the public poll.

He then failed in the Blamey Stakes last start at Flemington, a race in which the winner was offered a wild card into the All-Star Mile.

Instead, seven-year-old Guizot lined up in Saturday's $150,000 Listed Anniversary Vase (1600m) and came from back in the field under jockey Linda Meech before hitting the front 100m out.

Scarlet Dream burst through closer to the inside late in the race but Guizot ($9.50) held on to beat her by a short head with Hellova Street a length away third.

Admiral's Joker, who had been an emergency for the All-Star Mile, started $2 favourite finished fourth.

It was a ninth career win from 52 starts for the consistent Guizot, with three of those victories coming over the Caulfield 1600m from four attempts.

Purcell is unsure where Guizot will head next but said he would look for a similar race.

"We had him nominated for the All-Star Mile. We didn't really think he was going to get in but if he had have got in we would have ran him, so today was the day we focused on," Purcell said.

"His rating will go up again so we'll have to go back and look where to go next. There'll be a similar sort of race in a few weeks I'd imagine."

He said racing at Caulfield seemed to suit Guizot.

"They run at a medium tempo and then get rolling and he generally gets a drag into the race," the Warrnambool trainer said.

"He's got a pretty good last furlong if the race pans out right for him and today it did."

