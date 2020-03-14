AAP Horse Racing

Kisukano shines brightest in Jewel victory

By AAP Newswire

Kisukano wins the $500,000 The Jewel. - AAP

Trainer Robert Heathcote's worst worry became a reality when his star gelding Rothfire was beaten into second place in the $500,000 QTIS The Jewel 2YO at the Gold Coast.

Toowoomba filly Kisukano ($7) caused one of the biggest feature race upsets in a Queensland racing history when she sailed past Rothfire ($1.20) in the final 200m.

All week Heathcote had said his worry was if Rothfire didn't jump well and couldn't handle the tricky Gold Coast track when it was wet.

It was how things turned out with Rothfire caught four deep early before working to the lead.

Rothfire also dipped a couple of times in the straight.

He will now go for a spell with Heathcote to decide on a winter campaign or more likely the Melbourne spring.

The win was one of the happiest for Michael Nolan who has been a top Queensland trainer since he won the 1999 Doomben 10,000 with Lauries Lottery.

He admitted while he had a big wrap on Kisukano ,the reports on Rothfire had him worried.

"There was a lot of talk about Rothfire but not much about us. You don't come here expecting to win but she has done well," he said.

"We thought if we ran second so be it but we gave her a chance."

"I train her for the Reeves family who have been great supporters of mine. And a few mates from school are also in her do it is great."

Nolan will now look to the winter with Kisukano who lifted her prize money to $430,000.

Jockey Mark Du Plessis was vindicated by the win as he had great faith in Kisukano.

"After I won on her at Doomben two weeks ago I knew she would be in the finish," Du Plessis said.

First starter Boomnova ($15) did best of the rest in finishing third.

"It was a great effort first-up and I am excited about her," trainer Chris Munce said.

