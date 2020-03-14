AAP Horse Racing

Magnufighter in change of luck at Coast

Consistent galloper Magnufighter finally had things go his way when he scored his biggest win in the $125,000 Gold Coast Stakes.

Trainer Jack Duncan summed it up perfectly when he said Magnufighter never ran a bad race.

"He always tries hard and he is never far away. Magnufighter had a good run but he might have got the lead a bit early when the leaders stopped," Duncan said.

"That takes him to about $440,000 in prize money so he has been good for us."

Magnufighter ($7.50) held on to beat Gresham ($7) and Eric The Eel ($4.80) in a driving finish to the 1800m race.

It took the gelding's record to six wins and 12 minor placings and many of his races have been in strong company.

At his previous start Magnufighter finished second in the Listed Tattersall's Members Cup and Duncan will look for similar races in the winter.

The win was a welcome change of luck for jockey Dale Smith who has had a winning drought in the past two months.

"We got a nice run and he fought on well after getting to the lead easily," he said.

Eric The Eel did his chances of a trip to Sydney for the Australian Derby no harm with his third but trainer Stuart Kendrick won't make up his mind until he sees how the gelding recovers.

