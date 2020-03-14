AAP Horse Racing

Star Of The Seas appreciates wet surface

A deteriorating track has played in favour of Star Of The Seas who has claimed a strong win in the Maurice McCarten Stakes.

After the late scratching of Soothing, the Chris Waller-trained Star Of The Seas was sent out at $6 in Saturday's Group Three sprint over 1100m on a track downgraded to heavy after steady rain.

Group One placed behind Kolding and Te Akau Shark in the Epsom Handicap, Star Of The Seas was having his first start in Saturday's since his third in the $1 million The Gong in November.

Brisbane sprinter Zoustyle ($3.50), pinched what looked a winning break on the field but faltered in the straight and was found to have bled, incurring an automatic three-month ban from racing.

Star Of The Seas pounced and went to the line a length ahead of River Bird ($31) with Spending To Win ($6) another half head third.

"He has an impeccable record on this sort of ground," winning jockey James McDonald said.

"It was short of his best but Chris and his team had him primed to be as ready as he can.

"He's a good horse in these conditions. It's extremely heavy and getting worse and worse."

Before Saturday, Star Of The Seas' shortest win was over 1200m.

"We picked this race out to give him the chance to show his sprint," Waller said.

"And were were probably spoilt when it started to rain.

"He's been a good horse to us and hopefully he can pick off another race over the carnival."

Star Of The Seas is raced by Tony Muollo who has raced horses with Waller since he came to Australia in 2000.

Muollo also owned the original Star Of The Seas who raced in Waller's care in the early part of the century.

