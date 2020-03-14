River Night wins Redoute’s Choice Stakes

River Night could head to Sydney for the Percy Sykes Stakes after snapping a frustrating city run for the Mathew Ellerton and Simon Zahra stable with victory in the Redoute's Choice Stakes at Caulfield.

River Night's success in Saturday's Listed 1000m race for two-year-olds gave the Ellerton and Zahra team its first city victory since early January which has been followed by a number of placings.

Included among the recent placings has been Zoutori and Crystal Dreamer running second and third respectively in last month's Group One Oakleigh Plate while Age Of Chivalry, Odeon and River Night have also had stakes placings during that period.

River Night, ridden by Damian Lane, finished third on debut in the Listed Merson Cooper Stakes last spring and after being unplaced in her return from a spell in the Talindert Stakes she went into Saturday off another stakes placing when second to Ilovemyself in a Listed race at Flemington on February 29.

With Damian Lane aboard, River Night ($3.50) controlled Saturday's race from the front in a field of five and defeated Masseuse by a length with Celestial Sol another 1-1/4 lengths away third.

"It's a well-deserved win. It's good not to run second," Ellerton said.

"First-up was a blip on the radar but she might have had a few excuses. And every run to date has been great.

"She's done a really good job today and I'm sure she's got a bit of improvement in her, just naturally and physically.

"It's onwards and upwards for her."

River Night is nominated for the $1 million Group Two Percy Sykes Stakes (1200m) for two-year-old fillies at Randwick next month.

"We'll let the dust settle today and see how she gets through it," Ellerton said.