AAP Horse Racing

River Night wins Redoute’s Choice Stakes

By AAP Newswire

River Night wins the Redoute's Choice Stakes. - AAP

1 of 1

River Night could head to Sydney for the Percy Sykes Stakes after snapping a frustrating city run for the Mathew Ellerton and Simon Zahra stable with victory in the Redoute's Choice Stakes at Caulfield.

River Night's success in Saturday's Listed 1000m race for two-year-olds gave the Ellerton and Zahra team its first city victory since early January which has been followed by a number of placings.

Included among the recent placings has been Zoutori and Crystal Dreamer running second and third respectively in last month's Group One Oakleigh Plate while Age Of Chivalry, Odeon and River Night have also had stakes placings during that period.

River Night, ridden by Damian Lane, finished third on debut in the Listed Merson Cooper Stakes last spring and after being unplaced in her return from a spell in the Talindert Stakes she went into Saturday off another stakes placing when second to Ilovemyself in a Listed race at Flemington on February 29.

With Damian Lane aboard, River Night ($3.50) controlled Saturday's race from the front in a field of five and defeated Masseuse by a length with Celestial Sol another 1-1/4 lengths away third.

"It's a well-deserved win. It's good not to run second," Ellerton said.

"First-up was a blip on the radar but she might have had a few excuses. And every run to date has been great.

"She's done a really good job today and I'm sure she's got a bit of improvement in her, just naturally and physically.

"It's onwards and upwards for her."

River Night is nominated for the $1 million Group Two Percy Sykes Stakes (1200m) for two-year-old fillies at Randwick next month.

"We'll let the dust settle today and see how she gets through it," Ellerton said.

Latest articles

National

Dutton was not infectious in Washington

Home Affairs Minister Peter Dutton has been told he was not infectious with COVID-19 when he visited Washington or attended a federal cabinet meeting.

AAP Newswire
National

No need to ban short selling: Frydenberg

Treasurer Josh Frydenberg says there is no need to ban short selling in the face of volatile markets gripped by COVID-19 fears.

AAP Newswire
National

Virus won’t stop Queensland elections

Queensland will plough ahead with local elections despite a ban on large gatherings and concerns over the coronavirus outbreak.

AAP Newswire

MOST POPULAR

Horse Racing

Danny O’Brien rider killed in car accident

Trainer Danny O’Brien has spoken of the devastating effect of a motor accident which has claimed the life of one of the stable’s employees.

AAP Newswire
Horse Racing

Mugatoo wins Listed Canberra Cup

The Kris Lees-trained import Mugatoo has notched his third win from as many Australian starts in the Listed Canberra Cup.

AAP Newswire
Horse Racing

Amish Boy takes Magic Millions in Adelaide

The Ciaron Maher and David Eustace-trained Amish Boy has scored a tough win in the Magic Millions Adelaide Classic at Morphettville.

AAP Newswire