AAP Horse Racing

Baldwin gets a boost from Motion Granted

By AAP Newswire

Motion Granted wins at the Gold Coast. - AAP

1 of 1

Trainer Barry Baldwin was disappointed after watching his stable star The Candy Man work between races but quickly had a smile back on his face after Motion Granted won at the Gold Coast.

Baldwin is hoping to get crowd favourite The Candy Man to the Group One Doncaster at Randwick on April 4.

The veteran trainer has been racing against time to have the grey ready for a southern trip and The Candy Man needed the exhibition gallop on Saturday.

"I was disappointed with his effort but he was shod. I will get the vet to look at him and we will see how he comes up before anything is decided," Baldwin said.

He had been planning to retire Motion Granted earlier this year but decided to give him another chance.

Ridden a heady race by Jake Bayliss, Motion Granted ($26) repaid him with a strong win in the Scorchers Handicap (1200m).

"He hadn't won on a wet track but he had been placed plenty of times," Baldwin said.

"I was happy for Jake ( Bayliss) because he was the one who encouraged me to keep racing him," Baldwin said.

Latest articles

Sport

GVBD | Lower division grand finals

Tallygaroopna will be out to seal promotion to the Goulburn Valley Bowls Division’s top tier during today’s division two grand final. After a season the word ‘dominant’ hardly begins to describe, Tally’s talented team will look to ice...

Alex Mitchell
Sport

Payney’s Punt | All-Star Mile day

The richest mile race in the world is back for the second time today and Payney’s Punt has you covered as we go through the nine-race card. Caulfield will host the second running of the $5 million race, with the rail out 6 m around the...

Aydin Payne
Sport

GVBD division one grand final preview | Shepparton Golf

With his entire club securing deep finals runs this season, Orr said the mood around the outfit was jubilant - but they know the job is not done yet despite defeating the Parkers a fortnight ago

Tyler Maher

MOST POPULAR

Horse Racing

Danny O’Brien rider killed in car accident

Trainer Danny O’Brien has spoken of the devastating effect of a motor accident which has claimed the life of one of the stable’s employees.

AAP Newswire
Horse Racing

Mugatoo wins Listed Canberra Cup

The Kris Lees-trained import Mugatoo has notched his third win from as many Australian starts in the Listed Canberra Cup.

AAP Newswire
Horse Racing

Amish Boy takes Magic Millions in Adelaide

The Ciaron Maher and David Eustace-trained Amish Boy has scored a tough win in the Magic Millions Adelaide Classic at Morphettville.

AAP Newswire