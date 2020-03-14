AAP Horse Racing

Mountbatten gives McCormick a milestone

By AAP Newswire

McCormick wins at the Gold Coast. - AAP

1 of 1

Gatton trainer Leanne McCormick posted her first metropolitan Saturday winner when consistent Mountbatten won the Mount Franklin Plate at the Gold Coast.

The Plate race over 1300m was designed to attract country and provincial trainers but Mountbatten had been racing in city class.

The gelding gave McCormick her first Doomben winner in a midweek race in January but it was her first metropolitan Saturday win.

McCormick has a small team and has been training for about two years, producing five winners overall.

She was quick to praise jockey Jim Orman who led all the way to win on Mountbatten ($4).

"Jim walked all of the track before the first and said he would get away from the fence in the straight," McCormick said.

"He is a top-class jockey and showed it again."

Orman said he had planned to get away from the fence in the straight after leading on Mountbatten.

"He was strong at the finish and might win a better race," he said.

Latest articles

Sport

GVBD | Lower division grand finals

Tallygaroopna will be out to seal promotion to the Goulburn Valley Bowls Division’s top tier during today’s division two grand final. After a season the word ‘dominant’ hardly begins to describe, Tally’s talented team will look to ice...

Alex Mitchell
Sport

Payney’s Punt | All-Star Mile day

The richest mile race in the world is back for the second time today and Payney’s Punt has you covered as we go through the nine-race card. Caulfield will host the second running of the $5 million race, with the rail out 6 m around the...

Aydin Payne
Sport

GVBD division one grand final preview | Shepparton Golf

With his entire club securing deep finals runs this season, Orr said the mood around the outfit was jubilant - but they know the job is not done yet despite defeating the Parkers a fortnight ago

Tyler Maher

MOST POPULAR

Horse Racing

Danny O’Brien rider killed in car accident

Trainer Danny O’Brien has spoken of the devastating effect of a motor accident which has claimed the life of one of the stable’s employees.

AAP Newswire
Horse Racing

Mugatoo wins Listed Canberra Cup

The Kris Lees-trained import Mugatoo has notched his third win from as many Australian starts in the Listed Canberra Cup.

AAP Newswire
Horse Racing

Amish Boy takes Magic Millions in Adelaide

The Ciaron Maher and David Eustace-trained Amish Boy has scored a tough win in the Magic Millions Adelaide Classic at Morphettville.

AAP Newswire