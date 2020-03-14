AAP Horse Racing

Clipperton back in Sydney winners’ circle

By AAP Newswire

Sam Clipperton has celebrated his first city win since returning from a racing hiatus, getting the best out of quirky gelding Zoffany's Lad to win at Rosehill.

After returning to Sydney from Hong Kong last year, Clipperton decided to take an extended break from the sport to spend time enjoying one of his other passions, surfing.

Clipperton rejoined the Sydney riding ranks earlier this year and said he was thrilled to break through with a win in Saturday's Iron Jack Handicap (1900m).

"It's my first Saturday winner and first metropolitan winner since I've been back so I'm rapt," Clipperton said.

"I'm feeling good. I really needed a break and I've got the love back for the game."

The win was also a milestone for 30-year-old trainer Joseph Ible, who had previously saddled up a TAB Highway Handicap winner but had never won a benchmark city race.

Zoffany's Lad was having his first run for the Canberra-based horseman after arriving at his stable eight days ago from the yard of Grant Allard.

"He came in fantastic order. He's been running well all preparation," Ible said.

"His form is solid and I just had to tick him over and bring him here today.

"This is my first win in Sydney on a Saturday. I've had a Highway winner but this is a bit more special."

Zoffany's Lad ($13) had a tough battle to get the better of Bobby Dee ($9) and score by a head with White Boots ($7.50) another short neck away.

