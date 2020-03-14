AAP Horse Racing

Willie Mullins top trainer at Cheltenham

By AAP Newswire

al boumphoto (right) - AAP

1 of 1

Willie Mullins has again been crowned leading trainer at the Cheltenham Festival with the four days going ahead against the backdrop of coronavirus concerns.

Mullins saddled seven winners at the Festival, four on the final day on Friday (Saturday AEDT) including Al Boum Photo who took out the Gold Cup.

His great rival Gordon Elliott also won seven races and both had seven seconds, but Mullins claimed the title by six thirds to four.

"I couldn't have dreamt of being leading trainer on Tuesday evening or Wednesday evening and certainly not Thursday evening. It's just been a huge day today and a tremendous week," Mullins said.

Mullins is the most successful trainer in Festival history with 72 winners, four clear of Nicky Henderson on 68.

"People expect us to have winners, but we don't expect to have winners - we hope to have winners," he said.

"I think the public and press expect us to have winners and when we don't it's a big story, but you're not supposed to have winners, you have to earn them.

"We didn't have much luck on Tuesday, but that's the way it goes. I self-medicated a lot on Tuesday night!"

Paul Townend took the top rider title for the first time after Al Boum Photo's successful defence of the Gold Cup gave him a fifth winner of the week.

Barry Geraghty also rode five winners, but Townend emerged victorious by virtue of more placings.

In landing the leading rider award, Townend was presented with the Ruby Walsh Trophy by the retired champion.

Latest articles

Entertainment

Stars react to Hanks, Wilson virus news

Hollywood has sent its best wishes to superstar actor Tom Hanks and wife Rita Wilson following their coronavirus diagnosis.

AAP Newswire
Entertainment

LA launches Weinstein extradition bid

After being sentenced to 23 years in prison, Harvey Weinstein faces the possibility of being extradited to Los Angeles to face more sexual assault charges.

AAP Newswire
Entertainment

Perry brings pop power to Vic high country

International superstar Katy Perry belted out more than a dozen songs in a special performance enjoyed by thousands at a Victorian alpine tourist town.

AAP Newswire

MOST POPULAR

Horse Racing

Danny O’Brien rider killed in car accident

Trainer Danny O’Brien has spoken of the devastating effect of a motor accident which has claimed the life of one of the stable’s employees.

AAP Newswire
Horse Racing

Mugatoo wins Listed Canberra Cup

The Kris Lees-trained import Mugatoo has notched his third win from as many Australian starts in the Listed Canberra Cup.

AAP Newswire
Horse Racing

Amish Boy takes Magic Millions in Adelaide

The Ciaron Maher and David Eustace-trained Amish Boy has scored a tough win in the Magic Millions Adelaide Classic at Morphettville.

AAP Newswire