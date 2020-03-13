AAP Horse Racing

Alligator Blood to run in All-Star Mile

By AAP Newswire

Favourite Alligator Blood will run in the All-Star Mile after his owner had earlier threatened to scratch him because of the public lock-out at Caulfield.

Spectators, including owners, will not be allowed to attend Saturday's meeting at Caulfield with the Melbourne Racing Club and Racing Victoria opting to host the meeting behind closed doors over the coronavirus crisis.

Managing owner Allan Endresz's wife Joy is terminally ill with cancer and attending the $5 million All-Star Mile to watch Alligator Blood run for the first time this autumn has been planned for several weeks.

A group of 80 family and friends of the horse's three owners were scheduled to attend the meeting.

Racing officials were able to offer an alternative, a function room in The Glasshouse Caulfield venue on the edge of the racecourse complex.

Endresz accepted the offer and consented on Friday afternoon to run the Queensland star.

"Great news is Racing Victoria and the Melbourne Racing Club have really given Joy a big lift, we've got a venue that they are providing for us for the 80 family and friends," Allan Endresz said in a video on Twitter.

"We're really pumped and the great news is the Gator is running.

"And he looks an absolute treat so I think you're going to see something special."

The David Vandyke-trained Alligator Blood has won 10 of his 11 starts including the Group One Australian Guineas at his most recent start.

Alligator Blood was the $2.80 favourite on Friday.

