Secret Blaze in form for Caulfield

By AAP Newswire

Trainer Tony McEvoy has seen no signs that Secret Blaze's performance in the Blamey Stakes has taken a toll as he prepares the gelding for the Mornington Cup Prelude at Caulfield.

Four-year-old Secret Blaze returned from an eight-week let-up at Flemington on February 29 to run second in the Group Two Blamey Stakes (1600m).

McEvoy was full of praise for the gelding's game effort in his first start since being unplaced in the Bagot Handicap (2800m) on January 1.

"He had no favours. He was three-wide facing the breeze and he was incredible," McEvoy, who trains in partnership with his son Calvin, said.

"It was a really good performance."

The form out of the Blamey has been enhanced with winner Fifty Stars going on to take out the Group One Australian Cup (2000m) at Flemington a week later.

McEvoy nominated Secret Blaze for both the Listed Anniversary Vase (1600m) and Listed Mornington Cup Prelude (2000m) on Saturday's Caulfield program and decided he was ready for the longer race.

Secret Blaze is the favourite for the Prelude and McEvoy said the gelding appeared bright and well.

"I had him nominated in the mile as well but I just felt the 2000 metres would be better for him," McEvoy said.

"I was very pleased with him leading into that Blamey and thought he would run super, which he did.

"When they run out of their skin fresh like he did you've just got to hope they don't have a flat one which can happen. But there's certainly no signs of that."

