Chapter And Verse ready for Goldmarket

Trainer Desleigh Forster hopes Chapter and Verse can end the frustrating run of minor placings she has had in the Listed Goldmarket Handicap.

Forster has trained Malvern Estate to run second in the past two Goldmarkets to Raido (2018) and Tyzone (2019).

To make matters worse in both races Malvern Estate looked the winner but eventually went down in photo-finishes.

Chapter And Verse has shown a liking for the Gold Coast winning the $1 million QTIS Magic Millions race in 2019 and finishing fourth in the same race in January.

Forster gave Chapter And Verse a short break after he finished midfield in the Sunshine Coast Cup in January with the idea of bringing him back for the Goldmarket.

Chapter And Verse has trialled, winning a heat against smart three-year-old Guntantes at Eagle Farm last week.

The gelding usually gets back in his races but led most of the way in the trial.

"He won't be leading on Saturday but he should be a bit closer than usual," Forster said.

Forster said there were plenty of options for Chapter And Verse in the winter carnival.

"The winter is just around the corner and he should play some role but whether that is in the top races remains to be seen," she said.

Forster also has Boom Spender in the $500,000 Jewel 2YO and she expects him to race well albeit he is up against Rothfire who is the $1.10 favourite.

"He won his first start in nice fashion and then he wasn't suited when they walked in front last time at Eagle Farm," Forster said.

"He has had a trial since and is ready but the only worry would be a really wet track."

