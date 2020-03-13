AAP Horse Racing

Mr Quickie ready to go in All-Star Mile

By AAP Newswire

phillip stokes and mr quickie - AAP

1 of 1

Queensland Derby winner Mr Quickie will be out to deliver on a long-range plan when he chases All-Star Mile glory first-up from a spell.

Connections of the four-year-old gelding decided after his spring campaign to set him for Saturday's $5 million 1600m race at Caulfield without a lead-up run.

Trainer Phillip Stokes says everything has gone to plan in the build-up for Mr Quickie who finished seventh in the public poll to secure his place in the race.

Mr Quickie charged home for an eye-catching third in the Group One Makybe Diva Stakes (1600m) first-up last spring and Stokes has taken a similar approach to prepare him for the All-Star Mile with two barrier trials leading in.

Champion jockey Damien Oliver, who rides Mr Quickie in a race for the first time on Saturday, has been aboard in some important lead-up work including the two trials and his final serious gallop at Pakenham on Tuesday.

"I couldn't be happier," Stokes said.

"He's shown me all the right signs.

"His trials have been on par with what he was doing before last prep.

"He's a bigger and stronger horse and we know that his first-up form is good.

"Damien Oliver rode him in his last gallop on Tuesday and he pulled up well in the wind so I feel his fitness and everything is good.

"He'll run a big race."

While Stokes is happy with Mr Quickie, the trainer is also recognises it is a tough race with the field of 15 stronger than he initially anticipated.

Mr Quickie is one of 10 individual Group One winners in the field.

"It's a good race," Stokes said.

"He'll be there midfield to second half and he'll need the luck and the runs to come his way.

"Hopefully D Oliver can weave his magic."

Mr Quickie was at $13 on race eve with Alligator Blood, one of five three-year-olds in the field, the $2.80 favourite.

Stokes expects Alligator Blood, winner of 10 of his 11 starts including the recent Australian Guineas, to be one of the hardest to beat.

"I just hope they don't give him too easy a time in front otherwise no-one will be chasing him down," he said.

Latest articles

Soccer

Sydney FC to use rotation for crucial week

Sydney FC coach Steve Corica will implement rotation as the Sky Blues face three matches in seven days.

AAP Newswire
Soccer

Premier League convenes emergency meeting

The English Premier League will convene an emergency meeting on Friday with the escalation of the coronavirus.

AAP Newswire
Soccer

Man United thrash LASK in Europa League

Manchester United thrashed LASK 5-0 in their Europa League last 16 first-leg tie, but officials will meet later to decide the future of the competition.

AAP Newswire

MOST POPULAR

Horse Racing

Danny O’Brien rider killed in car accident

Trainer Danny O’Brien has spoken of the devastating effect of a motor accident which has claimed the life of one of the stable’s employees.

AAP Newswire
Horse Racing

Mugatoo wins Listed Canberra Cup

The Kris Lees-trained import Mugatoo has notched his third win from as many Australian starts in the Listed Canberra Cup.

AAP Newswire
Horse Racing

Amish Boy takes Magic Millions in Adelaide

The Ciaron Maher and David Eustace-trained Amish Boy has scored a tough win in the Magic Millions Adelaide Classic at Morphettville.

AAP Newswire