Boom times for Gollan at Gold Coast

Premier trainer Tony Gollan will feel nostalgic when Sugar Boom and Baby Boomer tackle the $300,000 Jewel 3YO at the Gold Coast.

Sugar Boom and Baby Boomer are by Spirit of Boom who helped launch Gollan's rise through the training ranks.

Spirit of Boom won two Group One races and competed against some of the best in a glittering career but much of his early success was at the Gold Coast.

As a younger horse he won a Magic Millions Prelude, Ken Russell Memorial, Goldmarket and Magic Millions Cup at the track.

Gollan said he owed a good deal to Spirit of Boom who now stands at Queensland's Eureka Stud.

"It is great to be able to tackle some big prize money races with some of his offspring," Gollan said.

"It is a very competitive race on Saturday but I expect my horses to go well."

Gollan said Sugar Boom had trialled well after a short let-up from the summer carnival.

"She won the trial by five lengths in her normal way of bowling along in front," Gollan said.

Lani Fancourt rode Sugar Boom in the trial and will retain the ride on Saturday.

"Lani does a lot of work for us and deserves a chance in a big race," Gollan said.

Baby Boomer has run second at his past three starts and Gollan believes he is primed to be strong again at the finish.

"I don't want it too wet for him but he is very close to a good win."

Baby Boomer is raced by leading Queensland owner Bill Andrews who is overdue for a big race win at the Gold Coast.

He owned former handy stayer Feltre who was twice edged out of a win in the Magic Millions Trophy.

Gollan also has sprinter Zoustyle in the Group Three Maurice McCarten Stakes at Rosehill on Saturday.

"He has been in Sydney for a week and he has settled in well. He has barrier four so he should get his chance," Gollan said.

"Zoustyle will work through his grades this time and I think Saturday's race is a good place to start."

