Oh Five Glory gets another bad barrier

Oh Five Glory's run of wide barriers has continued as she prepares for the $300,000 3YO Jewel at the Gold Coast.

There would be few horses who have had such a bad run with barriers with Oh Five Glory starting from nine, nine, 12, 12, and 13 at her past five starts.

In Saturday's 1200m-race she has drawn 15 and, with scratchings, will start from no better than gate 12.

Peter Hulbert, who trains the filly in partnership with his son Will, has been frustrated by the run of bad barriers.

"The last time she drew a good barrier was when she had the rails and she was second in the Listed Mode Plate during the winter," Hulbert said.

Oh Five Glory has won two races including her last start when she was ridden aggressively to be on the pace in The Jewel Prelude at Toowoomba.

"She really should have won more races. She's won nearly $300,000 in prize money and been placed twice in stakes company so she owes us nothing," Hulbert said.

"She did the best of the Queensland horses in Sunlight's Magic Millions at the Gold Coast.

"But she will want some luck again on Saturday. Maybe a wet track will make barriers less important and we can only hope."

