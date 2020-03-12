AAP Horse Racing

2002 Kentucky Derby winner War Emblem dies

By AAP Newswire

war emblem - AAP

1 of 1

War Emblem, the 2002 Kentucky Derby and Preakness winner, has died aged 21.

He had been at Old Friends Farm, a thoroughbred retirement centre since 2015 after returning from stud in Japan.

Officials say the cause of death is believed to be a paddock accident, but exact details are not known and a necropsy is pending.

War Emblem was sold to Prince Ahmed bin Salman's Thoroughbred Corporation and transferred to trainer Bob Baffert after he won the Illinois Derby.

Three weeks later, he won the Kentucky Derby and then the Preakness to set up a Triple Crown bid.

He stumbled badly at the start of the Belmont and ended up losing to 70-1 shot Sarava, who also lives at Old Friends.

War Emblem won the Haskell Invitational later that year. He retired with seven wins from 13 career starts.

He was sold for $17 million to Shadai Stallion Farm in Japan where he proved a difficult but talented stallion, siring fewer than 200 foals at stud.

Many of them were talented, including Robe Tissage, Japan's champion two-year-old filly. After being retired from stud duty, War Emblem was donated to Old Friends.

"I know we're supposed to appreciate all of our retirees the same, but he was one of the very special ones," Old Friends founder and president Michael Blowen said.

"He was tough, narcissistic, bold, and handsome.

"I proudly count among a very meagre number of accomplishments the day he allowed me to put his halter on without biting me. He trusted me."

Latest articles

Soccer

Glory ready for clash with Sydney FC

Perth Glory will be aiming to get out of their recent funk when they take on Sydney FC on enemy territory on Saturday.

AAP Newswire
Soccer

Rojas fit for Victory-Phoenix in A-League

Marco Rojas has been managing a minor injury but will be fit to suit up for Melbourne Victory when they face the Phoenix in Sunday’s A-League clash.

AAP Newswire
Soccer

Man Utd to back EPL suspension: Solskjaer

Manchester United will back the suspension of the English Premier League because of the coronavirus pandemic, says manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer.

AAP Newswire

MOST POPULAR

Horse Racing

Danny O’Brien rider killed in car accident

Trainer Danny O’Brien has spoken of the devastating effect of a motor accident which has claimed the life of one of the stable’s employees.

AAP Newswire
Horse Racing

Mugatoo wins Listed Canberra Cup

The Kris Lees-trained import Mugatoo has notched his third win from as many Australian starts in the Listed Canberra Cup.

AAP Newswire
Horse Racing

Amish Boy takes Magic Millions in Adelaide

The Ciaron Maher and David Eustace-trained Amish Boy has scored a tough win in the Magic Millions Adelaide Classic at Morphettville.

AAP Newswire