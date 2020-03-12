Prelude to determine Mornington Cup bid

Training partners Trent Busuttin and Natalie Young will have no hesitation backing their two Mornington Cup hopefuls up if they run well in a stakes race at Caulfield.

Inverloch and Salsamor run in Saturday's Mornington Cup Prelude (2000m), a week ahead of the main event over 2400m.

The $350,000 Mornington Cup gives the winner a ballot-free exemption into the Caulfield Cup (2400m) in October.

"One hundred per cent we would back up," Busuttin said.

"A $350,000 race, they're both geldings and they're there to be racehorses.

"It's a $150,00 race on Saturday, so it's good money to be racing for.

"Neither horse is a superstar, but they're genuine, honest horses."

After starting his career in France, Inverloch suffered a tendon injury before racing for Busuttin and Young and needed an extensive rehabilitation program.

He did that under the care of Lee Evison who has had success with a number of horses raced by the gelding's owners, OTI Racing.

Inverloch broke through at Swan Hill last June and strung together successive city victories at Sandown and The Valley in the following two months.

He almost pinched a 2000m handicap at Caulfield on February 22 finishing second to Aktau when second-up from a spell.

"Lee Evison did an unbelievable job to get him sound but it took him a long time to get him fit," Busuttin said.

"He should be in for a good winter campaign again but he went super second-up so I can't see why he wouldn't run well."

Busuttin said the weather may decide whether Salsamor takes his place.

Salsamor rises to Listed company after victories in a Benchmark 84 race at Flemington on February 15 and the Wangaratta Cup two weeks later.

"It wasn't the strongest of fields last time, but all you can do is win," Busuttin said.

"If the rain doesn't arrive for him we might save him for a Benchmark 90 at Mornington, but if the rain arrives he'll go around and with 54 kilos on his back and the cut in the ground, he'll run well."