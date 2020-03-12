Sunlight to line up in Flemington jump-out

Star sprinter Sunlight will take the next step towards her comeback from injury when she runs in a jump-out at Flemington.

Sunlight will go around in an 800m jump-out on Friday morning with co-trainer Tony McEvoy saying the multiple Group One-winning mare will not be over-extended.

Four-year-old Sunlight had surgery to remove a bone chip from the outside of a splint bone in a hind leg, an injury suffered in a paddock accident after her spring campaign last year.

After the necessary recuperation period the mare was back under saddle in the latter part of January.

McEvoy is delighted with how she has been building towards her race return, which is scheduled for Adelaide next month.

"She's very well," McEvoy said.

"She's just going to have a cruise around in the morning. She won't be there to do much.

"I was going to give her a gallop but I just thought she would be more stimulated by having a jump-out from the gates.

"She has come through that surgery very well. We followed all the recommendations and she has come back without any problems.

"I want to run her on the 18th of April in the Group Three R N Irwin Stakes and that will lead her into the Group One TAB Classic."

The Group One $600,000 TAB Classic (1200m), registered as the Robert Sangster Stakes, is for fillies and mares at Morphettville on May 2.