Hanseatic wins trial ahead of Slipper bid

By AAP Newswire

Golden Slipper fancy Hanseatic has had his first look at Sydney with jockey Kerrin McEvoy putting the colt through his paces in a barrier trial.

The Blue Diamond Stakes runner-up settled midfield in the 1045-metre heat at Randwick, pulling his way up to join the leaders on the home turn.

While he appeared to switch legs once or twice in the straight, the Anthony Freedman-trained youngster responded when McEvoy asked for a final effort, pulling clear to win the trial.

McEvoy has committed to ride Hanseatic in the Slipper with regular partner Luke Currie on the injured list and Tim Clark, who filled in at the last minute for the Blue Diamond, to ride Dame Giselle.

Blue Diamond third placegetter Personal also won her heat comfortably for jockey Craig Williams and Lindsay Park.

Both horses will make their Sydney debuts in the $3.5 million Golden Slipper (1200m) at Rosehill on Saturday week.

Freedman also won the opening heat with smart three-year-old Chenier, who is heading towards the Rosehill Guineas (2000m), while Super Seth showed he was back on track, closing strongly to finish runner-up to Kementari in a deep trial.

Super Seth was scratched from the Randwick Guineas with an elevated temperature and is scheduled to take on Te Akau Shark in the George Ryder Stakes (1500m) on Slipper day.

Trainer James Cummings indicated Kementari, who has been gelded after proving sub-fertile at stud, could resume in The Galaxy (1100m) at Rosehill next Saturday.

Also being aimed at the Group One sprint first-up is the Anthony Cummings-trained Mizzy who finished sixth in Kementari's trial.

"She just keeps stepping up week to week and she is on song for the Galaxy first-up," Cummings said.

