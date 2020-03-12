Juveniles jostle for final Slipper spots

Talented juvenile Philizzy has recovered from a minor setback in time to have a last-ditch attempt to force her way into the $3.5 million Golden Slipper.

The Anthony Cummings-trained filly will take her place in the Magic Night Stakes (1200m) at Rosehill on Saturday, her first start in over a month.

"She had a bit of a bug and I had to go a bit slowly with her while it sorted itself out," Cummings said.

"I'm happy with her and she's drawn a nice gate to give herself every opportunity but it is hard to line all the form up."

Philizzy has drawn barrier six in the field of 15 which is headed by the Peter and Paul Snowden-trained pair of Stellar Pauline and Sancy, along with the Tulloch Lodge trio of impressive debut winner Kaakit Akit, speedy filly Dubai Star and debutante Only Mine.

The winner of her first start on the Kensington track in January, Philizzy finished third to Magic Millions winner Away Game in last month's Widden Stakes (1100m) at Randwick.

The winner crossed from a wide draw and led, slowing the tempo mid-race and Philizzy did not have much go her way from that point.

"It was a funny-run race. As soon as the leader crossed over they pulled up in her face and she sort of bounced off everything and it just knocked her around," Cummings said.

"All things considered there was still merit there."

The Magic Night Stakes produced the Slipper winner 12 months ago with Godolphin's Kiamichi claiming both races.

Nine colts will be vying for one of the final Slipper spots in Saturday's Pago Pago Stakes (1200m) with markets headed by Victorian raider Ilovemyself.

A Listed winner at Flemington at his only start, the Greg Eurell-trained youngster arrived in Sydney earlier this week and galloped strongly on the Rosehill course proper on Tuesday.

He is not nominated for the Slipper and his owner Neville Murdoch will need to pay a $150,000 late entry fee to run.

The Pago Pago has not produced a Golden Slipper winner since Stratum notched the double 15 years ago.