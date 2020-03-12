Wet a worry for Sartorial Splendor: Sadler

AAP Horse Racing

By AAP Newswire

John Sadler has 500,000 reasons to run Sartorial Splendor in the Inglis Dash at Caulfield but is unsure what the colt will deliver.

Sartorial Splendor is second favourite for Saturday's 1100m-sprint in which he carries top weight of 59.5kg in the race restricted to three-year-olds.

Sadler has previously labelled Sartorial Splendor one of the best horses he has trained, but that has not always translated into results on race day.

The trainer explained Sartorial Splendor had a case of the thumps, an irregular spasming of the diaphragm, when last in the Group Two Rubiton Stakes (1100m) at Caulfield on February 8, his first run back following a spring campaign.

Sadler, and punters, were expecting more with Sartorial Splendor supported from $9.50 to $5.50.

"I went into the race thinking he was a good winning chance but he was in a very distressed state after the race,' Sadler said.

"He got over it pretty quick, but usually when a horse gets the thumps, they don't run any good."

Sadler said Saturday's $500,000 race had been the colt's target race from the time he resumed, but some minor ailments had interrupted his progress.

He considered starting Sartorial Splendor at Flemington last week, before a soft track ruled that out.

In the back of Sadler's mind is the prospect again of a wet Caulfield track with rain expected on Friday and Sadler is concerned with the inside draw.

"Drawn one, who knows whether that will be any good for him," Sadler said.

"I'm sure that he is not as good on softer ground and you would think that if the ground was soft, the inside will not be the place to be.

"Probably overall it doesn't look good for him."

Sartorial Splendor has been nominated for the Group Two Arrowfield 3YO Sprint (1200m) at Randwick on April 11.

"We'll see what happens with with him on Saturday before making any decision on that," Sadler said.

