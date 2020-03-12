AAP Horse Racing

Big test for Eric The Eel at Gold Coast

By AAP Newswire

eric the eel - AAP

1 of 1

Caloundra gelding Eric The Eel has a tough final test as he tries to earn an Australian Derby start at the Gold Coast.

Eric The Eel won his last start in a 1600m-Plate race at Doomben but faces a big step up in class in the Gold Coast Quality (1800m).

Trainer Stuart Kendrick also entered Eric The Eel for a benchmark race at Rosehill but decided to stay in Queensland.

"He needs longer trips now and they were the two options. In the end it will give us a better guide running at the Gold Coast," Kendrick said.

"It is a field of tough old campaigners who have been around for a while so it is a good test.

"Let's face it if he can't run well against these he can't win an Australian Derby."

"I am not saying he has to win but I do want him to race well to earn a trip."

Kendrick said Eric The Eel would miss the Rosehill Guineas on Saturday week no matter what happened at the Gold Coast.

"If we do go south he will run in the Tulloch Stakes in two weeks as a lead-up to the Derby (April 4)," Kendrick said.

The likelihood of a wet Gold Coast track on Saturday means the Kris Lees-trained Hallelujah Boy come into calculations for the Quality.

Hallelujah Boy ran last on a good track at Eagle Farm on February 29 after finishing second in heavy going at Warwick Farm at his previous run.

"He is lengths better on a heavy track," Lees' Queensland spokesman Mel Eggleston said.

Latest articles

Lifestyle

Peter Rabbit 2 Movie Tickets Competition Terms and Conditions

Peter Rabbit 2 Movie Tickets Competition Terms and Conditions 1. Instructions on how to enter and prize information forms part of these Terms and Conditions. Participation in any competition is deemed as acceptance of these Terms and Conditions. 2...

Shepparton News
Lifestyle

Those aren’t grey hairs - they are strands of glitter

SANDY LLOYD IS ON A WINNING STREAK I was asked if I had a Seniors card last week. Again. “Do I look old enough to have a Seniors card?” I asked my friends, perplexed. “Of course not,” they assured me. And yet the woman at the...

Sandy Lloyd
Lifestyle

Egg-cellent decadent dishes

Eggs are the perfect foundation of both savoury and sweet dishes, from the simple to the decadent. These two recipes from Australian Eggs ambassador and celebrity chef Manu Feildel capture the decadent concept perfectly. MANU FEILDEL’S LAMINGTON...

Michael Von Güttner

MOST POPULAR

Horse Racing

Danny O’Brien rider killed in car accident

Trainer Danny O’Brien has spoken of the devastating effect of a motor accident which has claimed the life of one of the stable’s employees.

AAP Newswire
Horse Racing

Mugatoo wins Listed Canberra Cup

The Kris Lees-trained import Mugatoo has notched his third win from as many Australian starts in the Listed Canberra Cup.

AAP Newswire
Horse Racing

Amish Boy takes Magic Millions in Adelaide

The Ciaron Maher and David Eustace-trained Amish Boy has scored a tough win in the Magic Millions Adelaide Classic at Morphettville.

AAP Newswire