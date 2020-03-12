AAP Horse Racing

So Si Bon up for All-Star Mile challenge

By AAP Newswire

Having gained a start in the $5 million All-Star Mile at Caulfield, So Si Bon can put his hand up for a major share of the prize money.

So Si Bon gained the last spot in Saturday's 15-horse field which contains 10 Group One winners.

First prize is $2.25 million with a sliding scale to 10th of $100,000 while 11th to 15th placed horses earn connections $50,000.

With a spot in the race looking unlikely last week, Lindsay Park had set its sights on Saturday's Listed Anniversary Vase over the same course and distance.

But senior Lindsay Park trainer David Hayes said the stable was thrilled when it was announced So Si Bon had gained the last spot.

So Si Bon has had two starts this campaign and is ready to peak according to Hayes after a last-start fourth to stablemate Fifty Stars in the Blamey Stakes at Flemington on February 29.

Fifty Stars went on to win last week's Group One Australian Cup (2000m) at Flemington.

"We're thrilled to get him in and we get to ride him on the quiet side," Hayes said.

"There's plenty of speed, and he loves charging down the outside of the track.

"He wasn't ridden upside down last time. He just landed in front and pulled a bit being second-up, but now that he's had that run I think he'll be more relaxed and race in his normal pattern.

"I'm not saying he can win, but I'm expecting a top-five finish."

While So Si Bon is yet to win at the highest level, the gelding has performed well in Group One races and under weight-for-age conditions.

He finished second to Scales Of Justice in the Memsie Stakes (1400m) at Caulfield last spring and fourth in the Cantala Stakes won by Fierce Impact at Flemington two starts later.

"He's snuck into the field and hopefully he can sneak some of the major prize money," Hayes said.

