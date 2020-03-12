AAP Horse Racing

Cahill and Costa looking for Gold

By AAP Newswire

michael costa - AAP

1 of 1

Gold Coast trainer Michael Costa is hoping Malahide can give jockey Michael Cahill his first stakes winner in his comeback from injury.

The mare will join her stablemate and last-start winner Manaya in Saturday's Listed Goldmarket Handicap (1300m) at the Gold Coast.

Cahill returned last Saturday from four months on the sidelines after breaking his foot in a barrier accident in October.

He had three rides and has increased that number to six this week.

"I wanted to get my weight back down so I can ride comfortably at 54 kilos," he said.

Cahill won two Group One races on The Bostonian last winter but missed the win when the New Zealand sprinter claimed the Group One Canterbury Stakes in Sydney last Saturday.

"I wouldn't have been ready to ride him but I was thrilled for the connections," he said.

Costa was happy to engage Cahill for first-up specialist Malahide who has had two trials leading into the race.

"Michael rode her in her most recent trial when she was second. It was a funny trial because the winner (Starvirgo) really tore away but my mare worked home like we wanted," Costa said.

Malahide has won three of her four first-up runs and was stakes-placed last winter.

Costa is keen to get more black-type for Malahide and Manaya, an Eagle Farm winner last start when ridden by Matthew McGillivray who is again on board.

"We haven't had a conversation about either just yet but I would imagine Manaya will go to stud later this year but Malahide might go on for another season after this one," he said.

"Either way they are both well-bred mares and the more black-type we get for them the better."

Latest articles

News

Shepparton holiday makers left disappointed by coronavirus

Local holiday makers could have their trips come to a disappointing halt as the coronavirus closes borders around the world. News sub-editor and Weekend Life columnist Sandy Lloyd had her holiday plans ruined by the virus. Ms Lloyd was booked to set...

Morgan Dyer
News

WHO director-general says be prepared as coranavirus declared a pandemic

The World Health Organisation’s director-general Dr Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus has told hospitals across the world to be prepared. In a packed press conference earlier this morning, Dr Tedros said Read his statement below: In the past two weeks, the...

Shepparton News
News

Affordable housing still biggest contributor to homelessness

Shipping containers used as crisis accommodation, barely any available social housing, difficult-to-access government services — but housing affordability is still the greatest contributor to homelessness. And those examples do not even...

James Bennett

MOST POPULAR

Horse Racing

Danny O’Brien rider killed in car accident

Trainer Danny O’Brien has spoken of the devastating effect of a motor accident which has claimed the life of one of the stable’s employees.

AAP Newswire
Horse Racing

Mugatoo wins Listed Canberra Cup

The Kris Lees-trained import Mugatoo has notched his third win from as many Australian starts in the Listed Canberra Cup.

AAP Newswire
Horse Racing

Amish Boy takes Magic Millions in Adelaide

The Ciaron Maher and David Eustace-trained Amish Boy has scored a tough win in the Magic Millions Adelaide Classic at Morphettville.

AAP Newswire