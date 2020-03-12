AAP Horse Racing

Danny Nikolic’s internal review refused

By AAP Newswire

Controversial former jockey Danny Nikolic has lost his latest bid for a riding licence in Queensland.

Nikolic sought an internal review of the Queensland Racing Integrity Commission refusal of his application for a licence to ride at provincial meetings.

The internal reviewer refused the application this week and Nikolic is now expected to lodge a further appeal at the Queensland Civil and Administrative Tribunal.

It can take up to a year for QCAT cases to be heard and resolved.

Internal review reasons are not published until after the result of any QCAT decision.

In January, QRIC informed Nikolic his application had been declined but refused to give reasons or make any further comment.

QRIC's licensing division had collected submissions on the application, which if successful would have allowed Nikolic to be based in North Queensland.

Nikolic has not ridden since September 2012 after being banned following a running battle with Victorian authorities, in particular regarding threats against former chief steward Terry Bailey, who now holds that position in Singapore.

He had a previous application to ride in Queensland refused in 2015.

