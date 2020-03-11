AAP Horse Racing

Melbourne Cup placegetter out of autumn

By AAP Newswire

Il Paradiso. - AAP

Melbourne Cup placegetter Il Paradiso will not race again this year after suffering a tendon strain.

Trainer Chris Waller advised Racing NSW stewards on Wednesday that the horse had been spelled and would take no part in the Sydney autumn carnival, or the spring in Melbourne.

The injury was described as "mild" but stewards have ordered the horse be removed from futures betting markets.

Il Paradiso finished an unlucky third to Vow And Declare in the Melbourne Cup under the care of Irish trainer Aidan O'Brien before being transferred to Waller.

He had been expected to make his debut for the stable in Saturday's Sky High Stakes (2000m) at Rosehill but was not among acceptances on Wednesday.

The loss of Il Paradiso is the second major injury blow for Waller this autumn following the recent retirement of The Everest winner Yes Yes Yes due to a tendon sprain.

