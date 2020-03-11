AAP Horse Racing

Caulfield an option for Black Caviar filly

By AAP Newswire

David Hayes. - AAP

Lindsay Park will wait until race morning before deciding if Ready For Caviar will make her debut at Caulfield.

Ready For Caviar is the fourth foal of unbeaten champion Black Caviar and the third of her progeny to make it to the races.

The two-year-old, by More Than Ready, is an acceptor for the Listed Redoute's Choice Stakes (1000m) on Saturday and is also nominated for Benalla on Sunday.

The final field and barrier draw for the Benalla race will be announced on Thursday.

Senior Lindsay Park trainer David Hayes said the stable would study both fields before making a final decision.

Hayes said he had planned to give Ready For Caviar an easy debut assignment but the victory of Minhaaj in the Thoroughbred Breeders Stakes (1200m) at Flemington last Saturday gave the stable options.

Ready For Caviar has had two Flemington jump-outs, winning the most recent on February 28.

"She has trialled nicely but we're going to weigh things up whether we run in the 1100 (metres) at Benalla or on Saturday," Hayes said.

"She's a chance of running and with only eight runners, it is tempting.

"I always wanted to give her a soft kill, but when I saw how easily my filly won last week I thought the Black Caviar filly would have been in between them."

Lindsay Park trained the first foal of Black Caviar, Oscietra, a filly who won two of her five race starts before being retired.

Hayes said Ready For Caviar was stronger than Oscietra.

"I'm far happier with this one," he said.

The Team of John, Michael and Wayne Hawkes trained Black Caviar's next foal, Prince Of Caviar retired after one victory from six starts while the third, a filly by Snitzel, is yet to race.

Black Caviar has a yearling filly and a weanling colt by I Am Invincible while she was not served last breeding season.

