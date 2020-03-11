AAP Horse Racing

Maximum Security’s owner fires trainer

By AAP Newswire

maximum security - AAP

1 of 1

The owner of Maximum Security, winner of the world's richest horse race in Saudi Arabia, has fired trainer Jason Servis after he was indicted in a doping scheme.

Gary West has replaced Servis with Hall of Fame trainer Bob Baffert.

Servis was among 27 people charged earlier this week in a wide-ranging scheme to drug horses and cheat bettors in the $100 billion professional horse racing industry.

"Yesterday, Jason Servis, a trainer we have used for five years was indicted on multiple charges regarding using an illegal substance in horses. This news is extremely disturbing and disappointing," West said in a statement.

Servis' lawyer Todd Onore told Reuters in an email he had no comment on the dismissal of his client.

According to US prosecutors, Servis covertly administered performance-enhancing drugs to Maximum Security and "virtually all of the racehorses under his control".

Maximum Security, who last month won the $20 million Saudi Cup, finished first in the 2019 Kentucky Derby but was later disqualified for interference. West filed an appeal but it was denied by the Kentucky Horse Racing Commission.

Baffert is one of racing's most celebrated trainers and has won the Triple Crown twice with American Pharoah (2015) and Justify (2018).

Latest articles

Horse Racing

Maximum Security’s owner fires trainer

Maximum Security’s owner Gary West has fired trainer Jason Servis who faces multiple charges of doping horses.

AAP Newswire
Horse Racing

RV to trial change to program from 2020/21

Racing Victoria will trial changes to the racing program from next season, including a race-free week at the end of the season.

AAP Newswire
Horse Racing

Ilovemyself on target for Pago Pago

Trainer Greg Eurell is delighted with the way Ilovemyself has settled into Sydney ahead of the Flemington debut winner’s start in the Pago Pago Stakes.

AAP Newswire

MOST POPULAR

Horse Racing

Danny O’Brien rider killed in car accident

Trainer Danny O’Brien has spoken of the devastating effect of a motor accident which has claimed the life of one of the stable’s employees.

AAP Newswire
Horse Racing

Mugatoo wins Listed Canberra Cup

The Kris Lees-trained import Mugatoo has notched his third win from as many Australian starts in the Listed Canberra Cup.

AAP Newswire
Horse Racing

Amish Boy takes Magic Millions in Adelaide

The Ciaron Maher and David Eustace-trained Amish Boy has scored a tough win in the Magic Millions Adelaide Classic at Morphettville.

AAP Newswire