AAP Horse Racing

Thompson rides for Qld in apprentice race

By AAP Newswire

adin thompson - AAP

1 of 1

Some honest truths from his master Peter Hulbert and senior steward John Hackett have been a boost to Brisbane apprentice Adin Thompson.

He will represent Queensland in the National Apprentices Challenge Series at Ascot in Perth on Wednesday.

Thompson was the leading apprentice in Queensland for two seasons with more than 100 winners in country areas.

But he struggled in the first part of this season when he started riding regularly in the metropolitan area.

Hulbert, who trains in partnership with his son Will, was worried Thompson was going to waste his chance.

"He was getting suspended often and kept losing any momentum," Hulbert said.

"So I asked John (Hackett) and another steward to sit down with us and have an honest talk.

"Basically we told him to clean up his act in races or his career would be in the bush for the rest of his life.

"To his credit he listened and things are taking off for him."

Hulbert said he always had the highest regard for Thompson as a person and he just needed to use common sense in his riding.

"As I tell him if he stays out of the stewards room he can have a wonderful career," Hulbert said.

After that talk, Thompson rode his first metropolitan winner on January 18.

In the two months since, he now has 18 metropolitan winners and is riding for many of the top stables.

The Apprentices Challenge is for young jockeys from all Australian states except NSW with New Zealand and Singapore riders in the mix.

Thompson will sport the Bob and Sandra Peters' colours in Wednesday's race aboard the Grant and Alana Williams-trained Picture Perfect.

Latest articles

National

US travel ban for WA school kids

WA schools have been banned from taking students on excursions to the US and Canada, as the COVID-19 spreads in America.

AAP Newswire
National

More virus-led school shutdowns likely

Three schools in NSW and Victoria will be shut on Tuesday after three students tested positive to COVID-19.

AAP Newswire
National

Indian Ocean reveals future climate risks

A study of coral shows that an Indian Ocean weather event that leads to less rain in Australia is happening more frequently.

AAP Newswire

MOST POPULAR

Horse Racing

Danny O’Brien rider killed in car accident

Trainer Danny O’Brien has spoken of the devastating effect of a motor accident which has claimed the life of one of the stable’s employees.

AAP Newswire
Horse Racing

Amish Boy takes Magic Millions in Adelaide

The Ciaron Maher and David Eustace-trained Amish Boy has scored a tough win in the Magic Millions Adelaide Classic at Morphettville.

AAP Newswire
Horse Racing

Special win for Lees in Newcastle feature

Special Reward has staked his claims for a Doncaster Mile bid with a dominant performance in the Newcastle Newmarket for leading local trainer Kris Lees.

AAP Newswire