McEvoy takes out C S Hayes Memorial Cup

Trainer Tony McEvoy could not hide his elation at finally winning the race named in honour of his former boss at Morphettville.

The Listed C S Hayes Memorial Cup (1600m) on Monday was taken out by the Tony and Calvin McEvoy-trained Over Exposure.

Tony McEvoy worked for the late Colin Hayes, firstly as an apprentice then as a foreman at the Lindsay Park stable at Angaston in the Barossa Valley in South Australia.

When Colin Hayes' eldest son Peter was killed in a plane crash and his other son David was training in Hong Kong, McEvoy was promoted to head trainer at Lindsay Park.,

After David Hayes returned to Australia and decided to relocate Lindsay Park to Euroa in Victoria, McEvoy took over as head trainer for Melbourne businessman Wayne Mitchell at the Angaston property, which was renamed Kildalton Park.

"I reckon I'm here because of the boss, C S," McEvoy told broadcaster racing.com.

"He moulded me, groomed me through my young days and groomed me into what I am today.

"I'm very proud to have won this race as it means a lot to me.

"I will cherish it and I'm sure he would be proud because he knew what a big part he had played."