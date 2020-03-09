AAP Horse Racing

Perth couple double up for All-Star Mile

By AAP Newswire

With two confirmed runners in the All-Star Mile, West Australian trainer Alana Williams will not be playing favourites despite a soft spot for the younger of the pair.

Williams and her husband and co-trainer Grant will be represented by four-year-old Regal Power and the year younger Superstorm in Saturday's second running of the $5 million All-Star Mile at Caulfield.

Both are raced by Perth's leading owners, Bob and Sandra Peters.

Superstorm gained a wildcard into Saturday's race courtesy of his second to Alligator Blood in the Australian Guineas.

Regal Power, runner-up to Fifty Stars in Saturday's Australian Cup at Flemington, edged his way into the field after connections of Super Seth and Godolphin pair Alizee and Avilius declined their positions.

Alana Williams has an affinity with Superstorm having ridden his mother Stormy Nova in races.

Williams rode 436 winners, partnering Stormy Nova in each of the mare's seven victories, including four black-type wins, but success in Saturday's race would obviously usurp those victories.

"His mother was a nice horse to me and thankfully he's inherited her ability," Williams said.

"He's obviously a nice chance but he is giving away experience, but I think he'll run really well.

"I'm hoping for a fair barrier draw and the rest will be what will be."

Superstorm has only one victory to his credit in stakes company, winning the Challenge Stakes at Ascot last month which in turn earned him a trip to Melbourne for the Australian Guineas.

With regular jockey Willie Pike riding Regal Power, Mark Zahra rides Superstorm who at $9 is more fancied than his stablemate at $11 with Alligator Blood the $2.80 favourite.

On Monday, 17 horses had been accepted for the All-Star Mile with So Si Bon scraping into the field and Spanish Reef and Gold Fields emergencies.

The final field of 15 and barrier draw will be announced on Tuesday.

Williams, who retired from the saddle in 2009 to start a family, said training was a more challenging tole.

"But I like a challenge so I'm pretty happy to be doing what we're doing," she said.

