Danny O’Brien track rider dies in accident

A registered track rider working for Melbourne Cup-winning trainer Danny O'Brien has been killed after a car struck a horse he was riding near Geelong in Victoria.

The accident happened on Thirteenth Beach Road at Connewarre on Monday morning with the rider, a man aged in his 30s, dying at the scene.

The driver of the car and the horse were reported to have minor injuries.

The unraced horse was transported from the scene and remains under veterinary supervision.

Racing Victoria and its Stableline counselling program are assisting O'Brien and his staff across his stables at Barwon Heads and Flemington.

"RV extends its sincere condolences to the family and friends of the track rider, some of whom are yet to be notified," RV said in a statement.

"RV asks that the privacy of Mr O'Brien and his staff be respected at this tragic time."

O'Brien has a 160-acre private training complex at Thirteenth Beach as well as stables at Flemington and has credited the beach surrounds with helping Vow And Declare to his success in last year's Melbourne Cup.

Victoria Police and WorkSafe are investigating the circumstances of the incident.