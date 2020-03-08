Barbaric wins Black Opal, Cellsabeel third

Former Golden Slipper favourite Cellsabeel remains on the borderline to get in the field after running a close third in the Black Opal Stakes.

The race was won by the Peter and Paul Snowden-trained Barbaric from stablemate Bartley with a long neck covering the first three.

Cellsabeel's jockey Tommy Berry fired in a protest against winning jockey Kerrin McEvoy but it was quickly dismissed.

Second prize money would have probably cemented her place in the Slipper on March 21 but her owners and trainers Ciaron Maher and David Eustace will have an anxious wait if they want to run.

The filly's woes began when she finished sixth in the Silver Slipper and was found to be lame.

She was ruled out of Saturday's Reisling Stakes but finally passed clear to run before Sunday's Canberra feature.

The TAB eased her from $11 to $15 for the Slipper with Barbaric firming from $51 to $26 and Peter Snowden is keen for him to take his place.

"I've always thought a fair bit of him. That might get him in the Slipper now and he wouldn't be without a chance," Snowden told Sky Thoroughbred Racing.

"He wants to win. He showed a bit of grit which you want to see."

The Gai Waterhouse and Adrian Bott-trained Farnan is the Golden Slipper favourite on the strength of his win in Saturday's Todman Stakes.

McEvoy agreed Farnan was the benchmark.

"Farnan was pretty impressive yesterday and he is the horse we have all got to beat in the Slipper," he said.

McEvoy rode the Snowdens' leading Slipper chance, Dame Giselle ($11) to win Saturday's Reisling Stakes at Randwick.