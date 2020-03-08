AAP Horse Racing

Funstar to stick to own age: Waller

By AAP Newswire

Trainer Chris Waller is likely to resist the lure of the Group One Coolmore Classic with Funstar and instead opt for a rematch with star New Zealand filly Probabeel.

Saturday's Coolmore Classic (1500m) is for fillies and mares and Waller is reluctant to run Funstar out of her age group.

"At this stage it's unlikely Funstar will run in it," Waller said.

"We will probably go with Noire, Fiesta and Sweet Scandal.

"Funstar will go to the Phar Lap. It's been a good race to us and it's a nice stepping stone for my horses.

"If you run her in the Coolmore, it's running against the mares and I just don't think she's quite ready for it.

"It's not to say we wouldn't run her in a Doncaster later in the prep but I want to stick to my guns and run her in the Phar Lap, the Vinery and then make a decision after that."

The Jamie Richards-trained Probabeel reversed the placings from the Flight Stakes in the spring when she beat Funstar in the Group One Surround Stakes last Saturday week.

The pair are scheduled to meet in the Group Two Phar Lap (1500m), a race won by the Waller-trained Winx in 2015 before she started her 33-start winning streak.

"For the Phar Lap we will nominate Funstar, Nudge, and Subpoenaed. They will be the main ones," Waller said.

"Nudge and Subpoenaed will also be nominated for the Kembla Grange Classic and we will also run Kubrick in the Phar Lap.

"Subpoenaed would normally be running in the Phar Lap Stakes but I don't want to run her against Funstar just yet but she's progressing the right way and her last-start win was very good."

"We're getting her closer to a Vinery as well."

The Group Three Kembla Grange Classic (1600m) is on Friday while the Group One Vinery over 2000m is at Rosehill on March 28.

