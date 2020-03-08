AAP Horse Racing

Gun three-year-old to tackle The Jewel

By AAP Newswire

guntantes - AAP

1 of 1

Brisbane trainer Robert Heathcote is eyeing off a rich double at the Gold Coast with Rothfire and Guntantes.

The unbeaten Rothfire will start the short-priced favourite in the $500,000 Two-Year-Old The Jewel on Saturday while Guntantes runs in the $300,000 The Jewel for three-year-olds.

Guntantes trialled strongly at Eagle Farm last week, running home from well back to run second to Chapter And Verse.

"It was exactly what we wanted him to do and it will round him out nicely for The Jewel," Heathcote said.

"He usually races well fresh and all he needs is a reasonable barrier draw.

"After Saturday we can start looking at the Brisbane winter with the Queensland Guineas an obvious race."

Heathcote has been having one of his best seasons and sees the double as a chance to win the unofficial age group championship for Queensland-bred horses.

Guntantes, who has won five of his 12 starts, is one of several top class three-year-olds in Queensland this season headed by Alligator Blood.

Heathcote said Rothfire, who has had four starts, continued to please him.

He reiterated Rothfire would not back up in the Group One Golden Slipper at Rosehill a week after Saturday.

"I have always made it clear The Jewel was his target this time in. I am now thinking about races like the Group One Coolmore Stud Stakes for him in the spring," Heathcote said.

Both Guntantes and Rothfire are by Rothesay who is making a resurgence after being sent from the Glenlogan Park to Lyndhurst Stud.

"I really like the breed and I am having a lot of luck with them of late," Heathcote said.

Heathcote has had a winner at every Brisbane metropolitan meeting since December 7 and had a double at Eagle Farm on Saturday.

He had several impressive horses to trial last week, among them Starvirgo who was the only winner to break 57 seconds for a 1000m-trial.

Starvirgo, who was formerly trained by Anthony Freedman, is likely to start in a fortnight.

