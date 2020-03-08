Kolding to bounce back in All-Star Mile

AAP Horse Racing

Glen Boss will miss the All-Star Mile ride on Kolding but believes if the gelding brings his A-game to the $5 million race at Caulfield he will be a leading chance.

After a winning double at Flemington on Saturday including the Group One Newmarket Handicap on Bivouac, Boss began a suspension which keeps him out until after Saturday with Hugh Bowman to ride.

The Chris Waller-trained Kolding is safely in the field as one of 10 horses voted in by the public.

Kolding was one of the favourites for Saturday's race before finishing fifth in the Futurity Stakes (1400m) at Caulfield on February 29 and has since drifted to $11.

That effort was Kolding's first race left-handed and his second start from a spell.

Last spring Kolding won The Epsom Handicap (1600m) at Randwick and the inaugural $7.5 million Golden Eagle at Rosehill, with Boss aboard in both.

"I won't be there and that is one that is going to kill me," Boss said.

"I'm sitting on the sidelines next week and my horse Kolding is going around in the All-Star Mile.

"If he gets it right, he wins the race. It is as simple as that. He is a very, very good gelding.

"Nobody will be cheering harder than me because I really love being on that horse's back.

"I hope he gives Hughie a great ride next week and gets the job done."

With Australian Cup winner Fifty Stars ruled out and doubts on Super Seth and Alizee, places are opening up for provisional emergencies.

Godolphin's Avilius and Flit head that list from Australian Cup runner-up Regal Power, Kings Will Dream, So Si Bon and Spanish Reef.

So Si Bon will be nominated for the Listed Anniversary Vase (1600m) but will be switched to the All-Star Mile if he gains a start.

The final field for the All-Star Mile will be declared on Tuesday.

