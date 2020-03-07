AAP Horse Racing

Boss secures Flemington straight double

By AAP Newswire

Sangria wins at Flemington. - AAP

1 of 1

Glen Boss has completed a straight track stakes race double guiding Sangria to a narrow victory at Flemington.

Sangria's win in the Listed Incognitus Stakes (1100m) came after Bivouac had earlier on Saturday recorded an impressive victory in the Group One Newmarket Handicap (1200m).

"Super Saturday is one of those iconic days on our racing calendar," Boss said.

"I miss being part of these big days at Flemington, I haven't been here for a little while, so it does hurt when you're not here.

"It is good to come here and show your wares, get a few opportunities and make good with those opportunities."

Having guided Bivouac down the outside of the Flemington straight, Boss steered a different course towards the inside on Sangria.

Sent out an $11 chance, Sangria held-off Absolute Flirt ($6) by a half head with the $2.80 favourite Garner three-quarters-of-a-length away third.

Boss said Sangria was putting together a solid record and thanked Peter and Paul Snowden for giving him the opportunity on Saturday.

Sangria arrived from Sydney on Thursday and the Snowden stable's Melbourne foreman Andrew Angelone said he was unsure how long the filly would remain at Flemington.

"That's what is good about the stable," Angelone said.

"While we have horses in work here all the time, horses can come down from Sydney and go straight on to the same feed as they would be on at home.

"It helps them settle straight away."

