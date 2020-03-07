Heathcote unveils potential carnival star

Trainer Robert Heathcote continued his outstanding run of success with a double that included a genuine winter carnival horse at Eagle Farm.

Heathcote had a double with Emerald Kingdom ($1.45) in the Open (1400m) and Piltvice ($3.30) who won the Benchmark 75 (1600m).

The Eagle Farm-based trainer has had a winner at every metropolitan Eagle Farm and Doomben meeting since missing out on December 7.

Emerald Kingdom made it six wins in a row and turned his open company debut into a walk in the park scoring by 4-1/4 lengths to Get Stuck In ($19).

Heathcote said Emerald Kingdom would now go for a break but would be back for the winter carnival.

"This is a seriously exciting horse. He just cruised to the lead and that was it. I think there is a very good race in him."

Winning jockey Robbie Fradd said Emerald Kingdom had still to reach his full potential and was very exciting.

Piltvice is raced by a group of friends many of who were in Heathcote's champion galloper Buffering.

One of those is former top rugby league player Bruce Harry who has also been in-form as an owner.

"That was my 13th winner in the past two and a bit months. Robbie is having a great run and he has some more top horses coming," Harry said.

Irish apprentice Louise Day got her first Brisbane winner when Quality Seeker ($2.10) led all the way to win the PaddyFest Handicap (2200m) by 4-1/4 lengths.

Day spent time with Quality Seeker's trainer Ciaron Maher in Victoria but because of visa restrictions has moved to Kris Lees in Newcastle.

"That was my first Brisbane win and my second metro winner. But really I was just a passenger he was never going to lose," Day said.

"I hope they leave him here for the winter he is really thriving."