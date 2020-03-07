AAP Horse Racing

Shared Ambition claims first Listed race

By AAP Newswire

Shared Ambition wins at Randwick. - AAP

1 of 1

Trainer Chris Waller is keeping a lid on autumn goals for Shared Ambition who has claimed a Listed win at Randwick.

The former Irish horse has now won four races in Australia and led in a stable trifecta on Saturday when he beat Group One winner Youngstar and wet-tracker Wu Gok over 2000m.

The four-year-old had 1-1/4 lengths to spare on Youngstar with Wu Gok another three-quarters of a length away.

Waller admitted races such as the Group One Ranvet Stakes (2000m) had been discussed but he was reluctant to push that far this soon.

"He is not the furnished product yet," Waller said.

"He has a bright future but I think he is six months away from being fully furnished.

"By northern hemisphere standards he is still a young horse and six months younger than our horses.

"So I am not sure about the autumn. There will be some serious weight-for-age horses in the Ranvet.

The trainer said if the Ranvet was ruled out, Shared Ambition would continue through the grades for his own wellbeing.

"I want him to progress the right way," he said.

"It's disheartening when they are not ready."

Despite Waller's misgivings, Shared Ambition is now the $6 equal favourite for the Sydney Cup alongside Master Of Wine.

The TAB also trimmed him from $11 to $8 for the Tancred Stakes and $26 to $15 for the Doncaster Mile.

Latest articles

News

GVGS exchange students test negative for coronavirus

GV Health have confirmed two Goulburn Valley Grammar exchange students have tested negative for coronavirus. Thirteen visiting students, two visiting staff members and 12 host families are still self-isolating in Shepparton as a precaution, after...

Shepparton News
News

Coronavirus tests for two GVGS exchange students

Two visiting exchange students to Goulburn Valley Grammar School are awaiting test results for coronavirus after being in contact with a confirmed case on a flight from Singapore to Melbourne on Sunday.

Ed McLeish And Madi Chwasta
News

Shepparton man’s struggle on Newstart

As pressure mounts on the Federal Government to increase unemployment benefits, we take a look at the daily financial challenges faced by Shepparton people living on Newstart. Where does the money go, is it enough to help them search for work, and...

John Lewis

MOST POPULAR

Horse Racing

Regal Power on target for Australian Cup

West Australian Group One winner Regal Power is set for the Australian Cup at Flemington after running home well for fourth in a crucial lead-up in Melbourne.

AAP Newswire
Horse Racing

Special win for Lees in Newcastle feature

Special Reward has staked his claims for a Doncaster Mile bid with a dominant performance in the Newcastle Newmarket for leading local trainer Kris Lees.

AAP Newswire
Horse Racing

Miss Siska chasing Australian Cup glory

In-form mare Miss Siska, a half-sister to former star sprinter Hay List, will be chasing her first Group One win in the Australian Cup at Flemington.

AAP Newswire