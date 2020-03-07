Shared Ambition claims first Listed race

Trainer Chris Waller is keeping a lid on autumn goals for Shared Ambition who has claimed a Listed win at Randwick.

The former Irish horse has now won four races in Australia and led in a stable trifecta on Saturday when he beat Group One winner Youngstar and wet-tracker Wu Gok over 2000m.

The four-year-old had 1-1/4 lengths to spare on Youngstar with Wu Gok another three-quarters of a length away.

Waller admitted races such as the Group One Ranvet Stakes (2000m) had been discussed but he was reluctant to push that far this soon.

"He is not the furnished product yet," Waller said.

"He has a bright future but I think he is six months away from being fully furnished.

"By northern hemisphere standards he is still a young horse and six months younger than our horses.

"So I am not sure about the autumn. There will be some serious weight-for-age horses in the Ranvet.

The trainer said if the Ranvet was ruled out, Shared Ambition would continue through the grades for his own wellbeing.

"I want him to progress the right way," he said.

"It's disheartening when they are not ready."

Despite Waller's misgivings, Shared Ambition is now the $6 equal favourite for the Sydney Cup alongside Master Of Wine.

The TAB also trimmed him from $11 to $8 for the Tancred Stakes and $26 to $15 for the Doncaster Mile.