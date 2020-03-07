Wild Planet salutes in Listed March Stakes

AAP Horse Racing

By AAP Newswire

Wild Planet wins at Flemington. - AAP

Four-year-old Wild Planet has justified his short quote in the March Stakes, relishing a drop back in grade to win comfortably.

Wild Planet was coming off a last-start fourth in the Group One Futurity Stakes (1400m) at Caulfield and got in to Saturday's Listed race on the minimum weight of 54kg.

With Sirius Suspect ($10) racing keenly in front, jockey Dwayne Dunn had Wild Planet sitting third and the $2 favourite was poised to strike in the home straight.

Dunn held Wild Planet together early in the straight before asking him to chase down the leader inside the final 300m.

Wild Planet ranged up to Sirius Suspect at the 150m and drew away to beat him by a length with Group One winner Princess Jenni running home for third, another 2-1/4-lengths away.

"He had 54 kilos today coming out of a Group One weight-for-age race. It looked ideal for him," Dunn said.

"He was in the right spot, travelled well and it couldn't have worked out any better for him.

"Hopefully that gives him some confidence going forward."

Wild Planet was the second winner on Saturday's Flemington program for the Hawkes Racing stable and Dunn after colt Spend won a 1400m handicap for three-year-olds.

It was the second stakes win for Wild Planet who took his overall record to four victories from 14 starts.

Co-trainer Wayne Hawkes said Wild Planet was likely to head to Sydney for other autumn targets, with the Group One All-Aged Stakes (1400m) one of the options.

