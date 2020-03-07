AAP Horse Racing

Soft track aids Paint The Town Two victory

By AAP Newswire

Paint The Town Two wins at Flemington. - AAP

Paint The Town Two has relished the soft ground in recording a career-high victory at Flemington.

The former New Zealand mare scored her sixth victory when successful in the Group Three Schweppervescence Trophy (1600m), her first in stakes company.

Ridden by Jamie Kah, Paint The Town Two ($26) scored by a short-head win from Bam's On Fire ($7.50) with Fidelia ($5.50) three quarters of a length away third.

Adrian McGregor, representing trainer Bevan Laming, said the victory was an important milestone in the future of Paint The Town Two as a broodmare.

"Today was a bit of a grand final," McGregor said.

"We got her from New Zealand and from the day she arrived she has picked up a cheque nearly every start.

"She loves a bit of cut in the ground and when the rain came on Thursday we were hoping for a heavy track.

"We thought she would be a really good chance but with the track being upgraded, we were still confident but thought she was a better chance on a wetter track.

"On a firmer track she gets back in the field, but on a rain-affected track she races forward, travels better and lets down better."

Kah said she did not plan to be as positive aboard Paint The Town Two, but was happy to roll forward after a quick beginning.

"She is so consistent this horse and only a small thing, but she gives it 110 per cent every start," Kah said.

