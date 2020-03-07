AAP Horse Racing

Gelded Fortification finds winning form

By AAP Newswire

Fortification wins at Eagle Farm. - AAP

The decision to geld well-bred galloper Fortification paid off when he charged home to win the Anzac Day Handicap at Eagle Farm.

Fortification was originally trained by Gwenda Markwell at Kembla Grange but has been with Bryan and Dan Guy partnership on the Gold Coast for this campaign.

There had been a reluctance to geld Fortification as he is by champion sire Redoute's Choice out of the stakes-performing mare Our Pride and Joy.

However, when he struggled in some races in NSW it was decided to geld him and send him to the Guys on the Gold Coast.

The decision seemed a wise one when Fortification ($12) came from well back to beat Joyful ($18) with something in hand.

"He was unlucky his first start for us and I was a bit worried when he got a long way back. But gelding him seems to have done the trick," Dan Guy said.

"I think he can go on to win plenty of races around here at 1400m and maybe a bit longer."

