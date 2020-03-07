AAP Horse Racing

Farnan new Slipper favourite after Todman

Farnan has rocketed to the top of Golden Slipper markets after demolishing a Todman Stakes field boasting Blue Diamond Stakes winner Tagaloa.

The Tulloch Lodge youngster controlled the race from the front and quickly beat off the challenge of Blaze A Trail, accelerating clear to win by 1-3/4 lengths over Tagaloa with Blondeau almost three lengths further back.

Bookmakers reacted quickly, posting him an outright $4.50 Slipper favourite and Adrian Bott, who trains Farnan in partnership Gai Waterhouse, says the colt has earned the tag after adding Saturday's Todman (1200m) to his Silver Slipper triumph.

"He is certainly the right colt to take us there and exciting for everyone involved," Bott said.

"You saw today he was able to put two strong, dominant performances together.

"He's showed his true professionalism today and his great asset, he's got that great barrier speed, that great tactical speed and certainly sustained a strong tempo throughout."

Farnan has won four of his five starts, his only failure coming in the Magic Millions at the Gold Coast when he had little luck in the run.

He was given a short break after that interstate trip and Bott said it had been the making of him.

"He's gone to a new level since that little freshen up and he has come back more mature and strengthened up physically," Bott said.

Farnan gave Waterhouse's an eighth Todman Stakes with Vancouver in 2013 the last horse she trained to complete the Todman-Golden Slipper double.

Bott said they had no hesitation using the race as a final Slipper lead-up for Farnan given Waterhouse's past success.

"He needed that strong 1200-metre run today, that's traditionally what has been the right lead up for the horses and has worked well for the best colts we've had and he is certainly right up there with the best of them," Bott said.

Hugh Bowman has partnered Farnan to his past two wins and has been confirmed for the Slipper as the top jockey chases his first win in the world's richest two-year-old race.

The regular rider of champion Winx, Bowman says Farnan shows all the signs of a class youngster.

"He looks after himself, he doesn't spend energy unnecessarily. That's the key to a top-class young horse," Bowman said.

"I believe he has pulled up better today than he did the other day

"He's a nice horse, he's going well and he will be hard to beat."

Michael Walker was rapt with Tagaloa's effort to close late and a Slipper rematch with the winner holds no fears.

"He ran super. I guarantee his sectionals were pretty quick coming home. Two weeks time, bring it on," Walker said.

