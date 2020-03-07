AAP Horse Racing

Emotional win for Prebble in Gr 2 Sires’

By AAP Newswire

Lunar Fox wins the VRC Sires' Produce Stakes. - AAP

Trainer Terry O'Sullivan and his former apprentice Brett Prebble have wound the clock back with an emotional win in the Sires' Produce Stakes at Flemington.

The victory of Lunar Fox in Saturday's Group Two race brought back memories of the pair's triumph with Winestock in the 2003.

Prebble rose high in the irons as Lunar Fox crossed the line and was emotional after being led back to scale by his son Thomas who acted as the colt's strapper.

Prebble started his apprentice with O'Sullivan before moving to John Meagher where he became a champion jockey.

He rode in Hong Kong, carving out a successful 15-year career before returning to Australia in 2018.

"He was an old boss and made me into the person I am today, so it's pretty special," Prebble said.

"It wouldn't have mattered if it was a maiden. I was pretty emotional when I won on this horse the other day."

A $26 chance, Lunar Fox scored a three-quarter length victory from Larimer Street ($4.80) with the $4.60 favourite Ole Kirk in third place.

Prebble said Lunar Fox was a smart horse and appreciated the 1400m.

"He gave me a good turn of foot," Prebble said.

"He still gets lost, he was pulling up on the line, but he had a fair bit left.

"He is a proper horse. If any of my Hong Kong mates want to buy him, you'll need some bucks boys.

"He'll get a mile easy and that is probably going to be his distance."

Lunar Fox is not among nominations for Sydney's autumn campaign, although Terry O'Sullivan said they may consider paying a late entry for the ATC Sires' Produce Stakes at Randwick in April.

O'Sullivan and his co-trainer daughter Karina have endured a tough time over the past three years fighting for their training careers over cobalt charges.

They were outed for 12 months in November 2018 and on Wednesday return to the Victorian Civil and Administrative Tribunal to learn their fate.

