AAP Horse Racing

Minhaaj impresses in Flemington victory

By AAP Newswire

Minhaaj wins at Flemington. - AAP

Champion trainer David Hayes has Golden Slipper ambitions for unbeaten Minhaaj.

Minhaaj ($3.20) backed up an easy debut win at Bendigo with another dominant performance at Flemington on Saturday, winning the Group Three TBV Thoroughbred Breeders Stakes (1200m) for two-year-old fillies by 4-/1-2-lengths.

Favourite Muntaseera ($2), who had finished fifth in the Group One Blue Diamond Stakes at her previous start, led in the chasing pack with Suceed Indeed ($41) a short half-head behind her in third.

Hayes believes Minhaaj deserves a crack at the Golden Slipper in two weeks, in which the stable also has Personal headed that way.

Minhaaj has tightened from $51 to $15 after Saturday's victory however, her prize money of $110,150 leaves her just outside the top 20 in the ballot order for the Golden Slipper released earlier this week.

"I don't know prize money-wise whether she'll get in the big one but we'll certainly head towards it," Hayes said.

"She's hit form at the right time and a lot of them are losing form. So that's good.

"It could be a year for a nice fresh horse on the scene.

"We've just gone slowly with this one and she's appeared on time and I'm sure she will pull up brilliantly from racing on this lovely track today."

If Minhaaj does not make the Golden Slipper, Hayes indicated the $1 million Group Two Percy Sykes Stakes (1200m) for two-year-old fillies during The Championships at Randwick was an option.

Hayes, who trains in partnership with his son Ben Hayes and nephew Tom Dabernig, said Minhaaj had an impressive change-up speed.

"She showed today she relaxed and then quickened and she ran the 1200 metres out strongly," he said.

Minhaaj was ridden by Daniel Stackhouse who won on the filly at Bendigo and got a late call-up for Saturday's race because Luke Nolen was unwell and couldn't take his rides at the meeting.

