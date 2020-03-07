Ambitions high for Fasika after Wenona win

AAP Horse Racing

Trainer Joe Pride was a nervous wreck but he was feeling a lot better after Fasika raced away with her maiden Group success.

The promising mare justified her $2.30 favouritism, bounding clear to take out Saturday's Wenona Girl Quality (1200m) at Randwick by a length over I Am Excited ($10) , who closed late with Resin ($8) another short neck away.

Pride said he had not felt as anxious before a race since two-time Group One winner Terravista was coming through the grades.

"The last time I felt that bad was when Terravista resumed here after his first start as a four-year-old and I was watching the race thinking, "I think this is the best horse I've ever had' but he was in a midweeker and it was a strange sort of feeling," Pride said.

"She's an exciting mare and there is plenty of upside with her."

Pride's pre-race anxiety was a sign of the regard in which he holds Fasika, who has now won four of her seven starts and is being considered for one of Australia's best sprint races.

While Pride plans to keep an open mind with Fasika this autumn, he admits the Group One All-Aged Stakes (1400m) at Randwick next month is on the radar.

"My early instinct, and I've had a couple of options in my mind , is to go three weeks into the Star Kingdom and then three weeks here into the All-Aged," Pride said.

"But nothing is set in stone and we'll see how she pulls up.

"She was getting that run to suit just perfectly. I couldn't believe when Spiritual Pursuit missed the start and really got handed to us.

I thought there was a couple of negative rides from some of the others and Brenton (Avdulla) just rated our mare perfectly.

"She had a few favours there but she gave a really good kick and gives me every indication she is back for a good prep."

