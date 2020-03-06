Deprive on right track to answer Challenge

Deprive will put his unbeaten record at Randwick on the line when he takes on some of Australia's best sprinters in the Challenge Stakes at Randwick.

The five-year-old has enjoyed an incredible affinity with the track, racing at Randwick six times for as many wins, highlighted by a brace of Group Three victories in the spring.

Godolphin has raised the bar for Saturday's Group Two, 1000m-sprint, although trainer James Cummings says the race shapes more like an elite event with the presence of top sprinters Santa Ana Lane, Nature Strip and Redzel.

"On paper this is a very strong race, a Group One in disguise," Cummings said.

"But he still brings some worthy credentials being unbeaten in six starts at Randwick and with a great first-up record.

"He left off last preparation in great form and he's ready to show it again."

Deprive wound up his spring with a closing fourth behind Pierata in the Redzel Stakes at Rosehill and scored a recent barrier trial win over stablemate and Canterbury Stakes contender Savatiano.

Redzel returns to Sydney after finishing runner-up to Gytrash in the Lightning Stakes in Melbourne and also boasts superb statistics at Randwick.

From an inside draw and on his favoured wet conditions, regular rider Kerrin McEvoy is confident Redzel can add another Challenge Stakes to his resume after his success two years ago.

"There is speed to burn but we've drawn an inside gate so that's got to help," McEvoy said.

"The wet track will help and 1000 metres at Randwick, you look at the track and distance and he's had six starts, four wins and two seconds.

"His work on Tuesday was fantastic so he will be very hard to beat there Saturday."