AAP Horse Racing

Nerves a good sign ahead of Fasika return

By AAP Newswire

fasika - AAP

1 of 1

Joe Pride is feeling the butterflies ahead of Fasika's return at Randwick and he has learned from past experience that is a good sign.

The trainer of retired dual Group One winner Terravista, Pride becomes anxious every time his high-class horses race and Fasika, who resumes in the Group Three Wenona Girl Quality (1200m) at Randwick on Saturday, fits that bill.

"She's an exciting mare, lightly raced with plenty of upside," Pride said.

"I'm a bit nervous actually. Good horses make me nervous and she falls into that category. There is so much expectation and so much at stake when you take a good horse to the races.

"For Terravista's first 10 starts I used to feel ill going to the races."

Fasika has won half of her six starts and has a Group Two Sheraco Stakes placing behind Mizzy and a second to The Inevitable in the Silver Eagle.

Pride is keeping all options on the table this autumn and while he believes she is best suited to sprints, he has not ruled out testing her over a mile.

Terravista's half-brother Ball Of Muscle will meet a hot field as he bids to defend his Challenge Stakes (1000m) crown against speedsters Nature Strip, Redzel and wet track specialist Jungle Edge.

The nine-year-old disappointed first-up in the Oakleigh Plate at Caulfield but with 30 top-three placings from 44 starts, Pride says he cannot be discounted.

There is a plethora of speed horses engaged in the Challenge and Pride admits Glyn Schofield will need to be on his game tactically with Ball of Muscle, who also likes to take control from the front.

"That's not ideal to have around him but as long as Glyn can get him into a rhythm of his own and let him run his own race and not get involved in the pressure stuff around him," Pride said.

"He's a horse who historically can bounce off a bad run and put in a good run.

"He's in the twilight of his career but he's a great, old horse."

Latest articles

Other sport

Honours even after opening day at the WACA

Western Australia have battled to a first innings total of 277 against Queensland on day one of the Sheffield Shield clash at the WACA ground.

AAP Newswire
Other sport

Aussies face bogey side in T20 Cup final

Poonam Yadav created chaos when India toppled Australia in the Twenty20 World Cup opener, now the hosts will aim to turn the tables at the MCG in the final.

AAP Newswire
Other sport

Worrall, Mennie do damage for SA in Shield

Daniel Worrall and Joe Mennie have taken four wickets apiece as South Australia dismissed Victoria for 292 at stumps on day one in the Sheffield Shield.

AAP Newswire

MOST POPULAR

Horse Racing

Silvera has change of luck in Members Cup

Grey galloper Silvera has ended a frustrating summer by winning the Listed Tattersall’s Members Cup at Doomben.

AAP Newswire
Horse Racing

Regal Power on target for Australian Cup

West Australian Group One winner Regal Power is set for the Australian Cup at Flemington after running home well for fourth in a crucial lead-up in Melbourne.

AAP Newswire
Horse Racing

Allpress 2nd in Saudi jockeys challenge

American Mike Smith has won the inaugural international jockeys’ challenge at King Abdulaziz Racetrack in Saudi Arabia from NZ rider Lisa Allpress.

AAP Newswire